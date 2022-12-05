Moving In With Malaika: Actress to interact with the audience - details inside

Malaika Arora | Instagram

You think you know her enough? Think again! Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in Moving In With Malaika.

The audiences will get a chance to get up close and personal with her with an exciting new chat feature.

The makers have introduced a new chat feature where subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will get a chance to chat with Malaika.

Through this feature, viewers will be able to chat and discuss the show during the telecast, along with photos, custom filters and emoticons to support their reactions.

Malaika will connect with the audience when the episode releases from 8 pm to 8.30 pm from December 5 (Monday to Thursday).

Malaika Arora said, "Over the years, I have managed to form a bond with the audiences through everything I have done. Moving In with Malaika is not only a new venture but also an attempt to grow close to the audience who have supported me at every juncture. The chat feature on the show is just another step to get closer to them. More than giving them a chance, it gives me an opportunity to communicate with them. I’m excited to extend the show into a two way conversation and looking forward to unfolding my journey with the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar."

