Move over DeepVeer, Ajay Devgn and Kajol turn up the heat in their Christmas picture

The online commentators went awestruck with the picture and were quick in complimenting the couple.

On the professional front, both, Ajay and Kajol are gearing up for their forthcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' where the duo will be seen playing husband and wife.

Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare (Ajay Devgn), the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

Kajol is essaying the role of Tanhaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare, who is a strong character and with an essential role to accompany Tanhaji in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist while Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in other significant roles.

The movie is slated to release on January 10.