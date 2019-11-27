Kajol reveals what it would've taken for her to marry Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn

Bollywood celebs from the 90s have recently gotten the hang of social media to its fullest. From fan gestures, to conducting Q & A sessions, B-town buffs can finally get to know their favourite stars first hand.

Kajol, who is quite active on Instagram, conducted a Q & A session, where she assured her fans that she will answer every question asked by them. After dealing with an array of questions with ease, one user mentioned an extremely hypothetical query that has left her fans stunned.

The actress was asked if she would have married Shah Rukh Khan, her good friend and co-star in many films, had she not met Ajay Devgn, her husband. The Eela actress went ahead and wrote, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing”