Kajol reveals what it would've taken for her to marry Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn

Bollywood celebs from the 90s have recently gotten the hang of social media to its fullest. From fan gestures, to conducting Q & A sessions, B-town buffs can finally get to know their favourite stars first hand.
Kajol, who is quite active on Instagram, conducted a Q & A session, where she assured her fans that she will answer every question asked by them. After dealing with an array of questions with ease, one user mentioned an extremely hypothetical query that has left her fans stunned.
The actress was asked if she would have married Shah Rukh Khan, her good friend and co-star in many films, had she not met Ajay Devgn, her husband. The Eela actress went ahead and wrote, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing”
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been considered as one of the best onscreen pairs in Bollywood. The duo have worked in several films such as, Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), My Name is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).
Meanwhile on work front, Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will see her sharing screen space with hubby Ajay after a long hiatus. The period drama is based on the 17th century warrior Tanaji Malusare, the actress will be seen in the role of his wife Savitribai Malusare.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The cast also includes names such as Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film releases January 10, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)