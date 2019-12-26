Mouni Roy's red-hot bikini is curing the internet's post-Christmas hangover

Mouni Roy has taken some time off from her busy schedule, and is currently enjoying an exotic Christmas. The actress who is known to flaunt her envious curves on social media, is back at it again, only this time in a red hot bikini. Seems like Mouni loves playing sexy Santa.
The Bong babe posted a series of pictures on her Instagram enjoying her time at the beach. She captioned it as, "Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ....Beach day = happy happy"
Mouni’s friend and Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also commented on the picture by writing, “What is this hotness”.
Mouni was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is gearing up for the release of rumoured boyfriend Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. Slated to release in May, 2020, Brahmastra will transport us to an unbelievable world where Ranbir will be playing Shiva, a reluctant hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love. Acting as his lover, Alia will be playing the character Isha.
Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna playing a pivotal role, the magnum opus is a three part fiction set in contemporary India yet steeped in mythology.
