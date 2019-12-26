Mouni Roy's red-hot bikini is curing the internet's post-Christmas hangover

Mouni Roy has taken some time off from her busy schedule, and is currently enjoying an exotic Christmas. The actress who is known to flaunt her envious curves on social media, is back at it again, only this time in a red hot bikini. Seems like Mouni loves playing sexy Santa.

The Bong babe posted a series of pictures on her Instagram enjoying her time at the beach. She captioned it as, "Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ....Beach day = happy happy"

Mouni’s friend and Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also commented on the picture by writing, “What is this hotness”.