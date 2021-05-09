Mother's Day 2021: 'I don’t give heed to this age factor,' says Kishwer Merchant on embracing motherhood at 40

From getting married to singer Suyyash Rai, who is eight years younger to her, to now conceiving in her 40s, actress Kishwer Merchant has actually proved that age is just a number. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the soon-to-be mom opened up about her pregnancy, sharing her thoughts about the age-factor.

“I do things when I feel I am totally prepared for them. I don’t give heed to this age-factor. Not having a child right after the marriage was an unsaid thing between Suyyash and I. We both wanted time to be mentally prepared and responsible enough to bring another life into this world. It was a mutual decision. Luckily, our family members also never pressurised us to have a child. I have a mother who always supports me. She never questions. Yes, once in a while she'd ask me about when Suyyash and I are having a baby but nothing more than that. Even when I was about to marry Suyyash in 2016 she never questioned me about my age gap with Suyyash,” Kishwer tells the Cinema Journal.

Kishwer and Suyyash are all set to expect their first child in August this year. The news of Kishwer’s pregnancy was shared by the couple on their respective Instagram platforms in March 2021. They had posted a picture, wherein we could see Suyyash and Kishwer craddling the latter’s belly against the backdrop of a blue sea. The image also featured ‘August 2021’ written on the sand, announcing the expected month of baby’s arrival.