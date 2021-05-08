Mother's Day 2021: From Meera Deosthale to Pritam Singh...celebs reveals life lessons they have learnt from their moms

Meera Deosthale
Mom taught me that ‘If you can’t do good to someone, don’t do bad either’. She introduced me to my own conscience. I want to thank her for being a wonderful mom... her love and trust in me is never-ending. She has sacrificed a lot for us, and I am grateful to have her in my life.
Pritam Singh
I have learnt patience from her. I would like to tell my mother that no matter how many times I thank her, it’s still not enough. And that she should stop worrying about things and relax a bit, take care of herself for a change.
Priyamvada Kant
I owe my entire life to my mom not just because she gave birth to me but for the way she supported me throughout my entire life. Even after having a successful career, she has been a hands-on mother. I’ve been away from home for over 10 years, but I still call her for the smallest of things. I would like to tell my mom how grateful I am to have her as my mother, teaching me right and wrong, for passing on such amazing genes and being there for me incessantly.
Sidharrth Sipani
Independence and perseverance are the two things that I have learnt from my mother. She taught me to believe in myself. She has been an inspiration for me and the person behind my success. I learnt from her to move past all the obstacles and stay determined towards the goal.
Nibeditaa Paal
My mom is my best friend. I am blessed to share such an amazing relationship with her. I tell her almost everything that happens in my life and she is always there to guide me. I want to tell my mom that she completes me, and I am nothing without her.
Sneh Binny
There are many things I have learnt from my mother, but the one thing that she keeps telling me is ‘mehnat ka phal zaroor milta hai’. When everything is going wrong, she’s the one who holds my hand, has my back. I don’t have words to tell her, but she knows what she means to me.
Anupama Solanki
My mother has always told me to let my work do the talking. She taught me to cook, supported my dreams and helped me fulfil them. I want to tell my mother that she is the most beautiful mother in this world. I have no words to describe my love for her.
Anjali Phougat
My mother stayed with me in the US for a year during my daughter’s birth to take care of me and my child. So, the first thing that I have learnt from her is to be selfless. I want to thank her for everything and tell her how much I love and miss her.
Hasan Zaidi
Ammi says ‘selflessness’, ‘unbiased love’ and my faith in Allah are the things that I need to keep in mind. She has always been my emotional support. Her love makes me stronger. She was born on February 14 and will always be my first Valentine. I will just say ‘thank you’ to her.
Prajwal Gupta
She taught us to help others, be thankful and stay content with whatever we have in life. I learnt how to cook and keep my home clean from her... she made me self-reliant. I want to thank my mother — I owe her everything, and whatever I have become today is because of her.”
Rahul Bhatia
I learnt patience from my mom. She is always patient with me even when I make mistakes. On this Mother’s Day, I wish her and dad good health and a long life. I also want to tell her that I am incomplete with her.
Hrishikesh Pandey
My mother taught me the importance of values and morals. She inculcated the habit of learning and implementing the shlokas from Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Puranas. She taught us not to be greedy and respect everyone. I want to tell her she is and always will be my world.
Mohit Daga
What I have learnt from my mom are manners, respect for all religions and our gurus. She used to bribe us by saying ‘learn this shloka, and I’ll give you Rs 5 for ice-cream’. We are connected till eternity; she knows what I feel for her.
