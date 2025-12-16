'Most Unfortunate': Shashi Tharoor Slams Centre For Delaying Censorship Exemption For 19 Films At IFFK

A major controversy has cast a shadow over the ongoing 12th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) declined to grant screening permission to several films, forcing the cancellation of multiple shows in Thiruvananthapuram. The issue has sparked sharp reactions from filmmakers, festival delegates and political leaders, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emerging as one of the most vocal critics of the decision.

Calling the developments “deeply unfortunate,” Tharoor took to social media to express concern over the denial of clearance to 19 films that were originally scheduled to be screened at the festival.

On Tuesday (December 16), he revealed that the initial list of films facing objections was longer, but some approvals were secured following his intervention with Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the request of festival chairman Riyas LP. Tharoor added that the remaining titles are still awaiting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

It is most unfortunate that an unseemly controversy has arisen over the central government's denial of clearance to 19 films which were scheduled to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram.



The original list was much longer, but several… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 16, 2025

In a strongly worded post, Tharoor questioned the rationale behind blocking globally celebrated works, calling the decision reflective of a “staggering lack of cinematic understanding” within the bureaucracy.

"The list of 19 films suggests an extraordinary degree of cinematic illiteracy on the part of the bureaucracy. To deny clearance to a classic like “Battleship Potemkin”, a 1928 film on the Russian Revolution which has been viewed by literally hundreds of millions around the world (and in India) over the last century, is laughable. Denying permission to some Palestinian films reflects bureaucratic over-cautiousness rather than the cultural breadth of vision that should be involved when it comes to world cinema," he wrote.

Tharoor said he has urged both the I&B Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to act swiftly, warning that prolonged delays could damage India’s cultural image and cause embarrassment before international film audiences, particularly in cinema-savvy Kerala.

What is the controversy?

The controversy stems from the requirement that films without Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval must obtain a special exemption certificate from the I&B Ministry to be screened at festivals. The absence of such certificates has disrupted the IFFK schedule.

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan also criticised the move, expressing disbelief over restrictions on landmark films such as Battleship Potemkin and The Hour of the Furnaces, as well as the Spanish film Beef.

While interacting with ANI, he termed the decision a clear misunderstanding of cinema and warned that judging films by their titles or political sensitivities undermines artistic freedom.

Several screenings remain stalled, leaving delegates inconvenienced. Festival organisers are reportedly in discussions with authorities to resolve the matter before the event concludes on December 19.