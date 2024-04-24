Monkey Man Leaked Online: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Controversial Film's Torrent Goes Viral Amid Delay In India Release

Amid multiple delays and the uncertainty surrounding the release of Dev Patel's Monkey Man in Indian theatres, the impatient audience has resorted to binge-watching the pirated copies of the film that have now gone viral on the internet. The desi audience has been watching the film illegally in the country, and are also reviewing it online.

As per several reports, the Hollywood film Monkey Man, starring Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles, has been stuck with the Censor Board of India for quite some time now. The CBFC is reportedly skeptical about releasing the film in India due to "excessive violence" and the fear that it might hurt the religious sentiments of Indians.

The trailer of Monkey Man showed that the story of the protagonist has been inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, and it is laced with political themes, and the Censor Board is thus unsure about releasing the film in India at a time when the country is undergoing the Lok Sabha elections.

However, fans have found out a way to watch the film in India, and the torrent link to the pirated version of the film is now being circulated online. Despite multiple requests by the makers to curb piracy, the film's copy is now being shared online.

This can also cause a major dent to the film's box office collection, if and when it finally releases in the country.

Monkey Man premiered in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland on April 5, and reports had stated that the film was set to release in India via the OTT giant Netflix. However, the platform backed out at the last minute due to its controversial nature.