Monika Khanna On Not Taking A Break From Work: 'Jo Dikhta Hai Woh Bikta Hai'

Monika Khanna has been a part of popular shows like Thapki Pyar Ki, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki, Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun and was last seen in Durga aur Charu. She will now be seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di be portraying the character of Tejinder Kaur, fondly known as Teji. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, she talks about reality of social media, insecurities attached to it and more.

“I believe there's a lot of competition on social media. It leads to a lot of insecurities as you start comparing yourself with others. You need to understand that whatever you are watching on Instagram is someone's highlighted moments. People go through bad times which they don't usually post about. Most of them don't put out how they feel or what they are going through on social media as they don't know how people are going to react to it. It's hard to understand whether people want to stand with you or not. Half of them just want to gossip about that,” she shares.

“Sometimes there's tough competition and you need to tell yourself to keep going. If you ask about me, honestly I work on whatever comes to me, and then let it go. I believe whatever is destined for me will come to me. Nobody can steal what you have in your destiny and neither can you steal the things destined for someone else. I give my hundred percent and believe that once you do your work with great honesty things will work for you,” she adds.

When further asked that if she is satisfied with the way her career is shaping up, she tells, “As a human being, you are going to face insecurities, competition, and a lot more. At last, it's only you who's gonna save yourself. You need to understand that it's a part of life. Not every day is going to be great for you. One should be ambitious to be successful but then how much is too much. It varies from person to person.”

“Some people are too ambitious and some people are semi-ambitious. They want to focus on their career as well as their family and personal life. On the other hand, some people are so ambitious that they follow their goals without focusing on other things. As I mentioned, it varies from person to person. Nobody's wrong or right. Everyone has a different way to see their goals and work on them. I believe we cannot measure someone's ambition. Some people even choose their ambitions over their family. I think they are correct in their way and I'm no one to measure it,” she explains.

“I try not to take any break from my work because I am a workaholic. That makes me agree with the statement Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. In everyday life, people are so stuck with everything else, and entertainment is the only thing that makes them stress-free. They eagerly want to see their favorite artist on the screen. Just to make this possible, an actor tries to work hard. Rest all is on our destiny, timing, and how our hard work pays us off,” she concludes.