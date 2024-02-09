 Mona Singh 'Cried Inconsolably' After She Was Offered ₹1.5 Lakh Per Month For Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin
Mona Singh 'Cried Inconsolably' After She Was Offered ₹1.5 Lakh Per Month For Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Mona Singh opened up about the salary she received for 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Mona Singh became a household name after the success of the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, in which she played the role of Jasmeet Walia. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the salary she received for the television show.

Talking to Entertainment Live, Mona said that she was offered ₹1.5 lakh per month for her role. She said that for her, it was a 'shocker' and the makers had not hired her on a per-day basis; they were keeping her on a package basis.

"I was like, 'Kya'! She added that she went straight up to an STD booth and called her parents right away," said the actress.

Further, she revealed going to the STD booth since her phone had run out of battery, calling her parents, and crying inconsolably.

"I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko ₹1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) My mom was like, ‘What!’ I told her, ‘You go and shop wherever you want to, buy whatever you want to.’ She couldn’t believe it; she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi," added Mona.

Later, after the show was released, she got a call that the channel head wanted to meet her at his office. The actress stated that she thought they were firing her. However, sometimes one does not realise their worth, and even she did not know how big a star she had become.

The actress revealed that when she went to meet him, he told her that they were not paying her enough and gave her a raise of ₹2 lakh. "I was like, ‘What!!!’ So, I was getting Rs 3.5 lakh per month. After Jassi was over, they signed me for exclusivity,” she shared.

