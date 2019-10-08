Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon shares her 'lazy pregnancy' pictures

The hottest mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram on Monday to share some details about her lazy pregnancy. Super-mode, actor Lisa Haydon is expecting her secold child with husband Dino Lalvani.

Lisa shared a picture of her in a gym flaunting her baby bod and the caption was about how she’s been having a really lazy pregnancy this time. She wrote," My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny''