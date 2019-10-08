Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon shares her 'lazy pregnancy' pictures

The hottest mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram on Monday to share some details about her lazy pregnancy. Super-mode, actor Lisa Haydon is expecting her secold child with husband Dino Lalvani.
Lisa shared a picture of her in a gym flaunting her baby bod and the caption was about how she’s been having a really lazy pregnancy this time. She wrote," My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny''
Lisa joked about how her sister had to drag her to the gym. She also emphasied upon the fact that being healthy is more important than being skinny.
While sharing her baby-bod positivity she also said that no matter how well she trains, she’s aware that she will grow bigger anyway.
This Mom-to-be Monday Motivation proved that sometimes it’s all about body positivity. She has always opened up about her experiences of motherhood.
Lisa also shared a few other videos on her Instagram story from her gym routine with younger sister, Julia Haydon.
The India’s Top Model host has always effortlessly juggled work and motherhood.
Lisa Haydon recently flaunted her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 for designer Amit Aggarwal. Lisa didn’t let her bump stop her from setting the stage on fire.
She also plans to return to the big screen soon.
Lisa Haydon announced her second pregnancy to her fans with an adorable picture of her Familia and said a party of four awaits.
