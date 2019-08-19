Party of four on the way: Lisa Haydon announces second pregnancy with a twist

Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Housefull 3 and Queen, entered a new phase in her life and became a mother to a baby boy. The model-turned-actress welcomed her son Zack Lalvani with her husband Dino Lalvani on May 2017. During her pregnancy, the actress was very public about it and even after being a mom, she has been keeping her fans updated about her life as a mom.

On Saturday, August 17, Lisa Haydon took to social media to announce that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together. “Party of four on the way,” she captioned a picture of her flaunting the baby bump in a swimsuit while sharing a cute moment with her husband and son Zack on the beach.