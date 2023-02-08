Mohanlal's Drishyam 1 and 2 to be remade in English, non-Indian languages: Reports

Actor Mohanlal's Drishyam 1 and 2 will reportedly be made in English and non-Indian languages. The films were a massive hit. While the first part released theatrically and had a successful box office run, Drishyam 2 skipped theatrical release and streamed directly on an OTT platform.

According to several media reports, the two films will be remade non-English languages as Panorama Studios International Ltd secured the rights of the two films.

Reportedly, the production house is also in talks with companies to produce films in Korea, Japan and in Hollywood.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drishyam is about a doting dad, who goes to any extent, to save his family members.

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 starred Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

The story of the sequel began from where the prequel left off. The movie was already made into Hindi, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Mohanlal plays the role of Georgekutty in the movie. The sequel details how his family is coping with the fall-out from the fateful night depicted in the original movie.