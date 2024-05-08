Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Film? | A still from Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer

Bastar: The Naxal Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on March 15, 2024 and got mixed responses from audience and critics.

The production company Sunshine Pictures shared the trailer on X and noted, "A sincere officer and an even badass fighter. Naxalwaad ko jadd se mitane aa rahi hai Neerja Madhavan. #Bastar premieres 17th May, only on #ZEE5. Available in Hindi and Telugu."

In another post the makers of the film wrote, "The harsh reality of Naxalism in our country. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence. After a theatrical run, the film will release on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and Platform of Bastar: The Naxal Story

ZEE5 has already bought the streaming rights to the movie and will release the film on May 17, 2024 on t. The film will available to watch in Hindi and Telugu language.

Plot

Set in the backdrop of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh, the film revolves around the ongoing Naxalite insurgency in the region. Adah Sharma plays the role of an IPS officer who tries to fight against terrorism. In the trailer, Adah mentions that India has lost 2838 soldiers in total war with Pakistan, while the Naxals have killed more than 15000 Indian soldiers within the boundaries. How she fights from Naxalites is what the film is all about.

Cast

Along with Adah Sharma as Neerja Madhavan, Vijay Krishna as Lanka Reddy, Indira Tiwari as Ratna, Subrat Dutta as Millind Kashyap, Yashpal Sharma as Utpal Trivedi, Raima Sen as Vanya Roy, Anangsha Biswas as Lakshmi, Sanjay Borkar as a gynaecologist, Atharva Sawant as Saryu, Naman Jain as Raman, among others in the prominent roles.

Production

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen who also directed The Kerala Story. Bastar: The Naxal Story is written by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Amarnath Jha and Sudipto Sen. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures. The film was made under the budget of Rs 15 crore and collected Rs 1.79 crore at the box office.