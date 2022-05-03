Modern Love Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and others to feature in the 'biggest love anthem of the year'

Prime Video is all set to unveil its upcoming music album for the Amazon Original series 'Modern Love Mumbai' with prominent music composers such as Ram Sampath, Vishal Bharadwaj, Gaurav Raina, Neel Adhikari and Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and singers including Nikita Gandhi Sonu Nigam and Meiyang Chang among many others.

The music is heartwarming and will hit the right chords.

'Modern Love Mumbai' is the first local adaptation of the hit international anthology series. The six-part series will be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, Hansal Mehta and Nupoor Asthana.

It will premiere on May 13 across 240 countries and territories.

