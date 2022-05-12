'Modern love is a bit more practical than it should be,' shares Modern Love: Mumbai star Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in a dud, Bachchhan Paandey, is gearing up for his new web show Modern Love: Mumbai, where he will be seen playing Chitrangda Singh’s better half. His chapter titled Cutting Chai is helmed by Nupur Asthana and will stream from May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

When asked about what, according to him, is modern love, he shares, “Modern love is a bit more practical than it should be. It has crossed that line of a true feeling. There has to be a reason and other things apart from just love. It’s not just pure love. Days were gone when nothing else mattered, but only love mattered.”

Arshad has been married to Maria Goretti since 1999. Cutting Chai is about the complexities of a married couple, so we quizzed him if he has taken any real-life references for his part. “I don’t know that, but I never get my personal life into work. Every time you are on a set, you are playing somebody else. Whatever I am at home, it is completely different and on the sets, whatever my director wanted me to be. However, a little bit of us definitely comes into our performances, but the way I am with Maria, I wasn’t with Chitrangda on the sets. It is humanly not possible as both are different personalities,” he explains.

On a parting note, Arshad reveals that he is a very lazy actor. “My policy is very simple. I have made my house so nice with a beautiful wife and two lovely kids that I have to like a script which compels me to get out of my house,” he concludes.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST