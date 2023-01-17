'Mission Majnu' actor Rashmika Mandanna: 'Being called by the character’s name feels great'

Pic: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna

After wowing the audience with her films in the South, Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu. The movie, which releases on Netflix, sees her paired with Sidharth Malhotra. Expressing her happiness, Rashmika says she’s elated with the way 2023 has begun for her and has a few more films lined up for release. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, She talks about the movie and working in Bollywood and Tollywood. Excerpts:

The year 2023 begins with Mission Majnu release. What more are you looking forward to?

I am excited about 2023. I have four releases this year. I will start work on three new films. I can’t talk about those films right now. Once I have permission from the directors to speak about them, only then I will reveal more. One of my other films, Varisu, recently released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. January 20 is going to be Mission Majnu and Animal is releasing on August 11. Then I have one more release towards the end of the year.

Mission Majnu is your first Bollywood film, how was your experience?

Initially, I was scared as it was a new team. I always feel a bit nervous whenever I start a new film. However, in a day or so, I found myself comfortable with the team. All of them made me feel at ease.

How different is it working in Bollywood and Tollywood?

I don’t think there is any difference. I have felt this since the beginning. I made a debut in Kannada and it’s the same generally. Industries don’t have differences. I work in different industries. I feel it’s the character, the story and the team you are working with that makes the difference. I love Mumbai. Thanks for having me here.

I am happy with the love and warmth I have received from the Bollywood folks. It feels great.

You are followed by paparazzi, how do you feel about the attention?

They are also doing their job. Everyone’s life is difficult. I just want to have that 30-second conversation with them. I feel it just brings about niceness.

Do you feel pressured to look a certain way all the time?

Not really, it is the way you want it to be. No human is perfect. As actors we have a job — to act. Otherwise, I am like this in real life. I have maintained the relationship with the paparazzi, so I don’t feel there will be any problem.

Pushpa turned you into a global actor. How do you look at your career going forward?

Since the beginning of my career, I have played different characters and people have recognised me through my character’s name. There is Geetha, Lilly, and Srivalli. And Srivalli is such a loud name, so as an actor if I play another character and make my audience call me by my character’s name as strong as this one, then it will feel great. My motivation is to do extremely good characters and being called by the character’s name feels great. Pushpa 2 is going to make it bigger.