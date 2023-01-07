RajKummar Rao reveals, 'I am even more romantic than Shah Rukh Khan'

RajKummar Rao | Pic: Viral Bhayani

RajKummar Rao is enjoying his personal as well professional life. Especially after marrying his long-time love Patralekhaa, he is very happy. The actor, who was recently seen in Monica O My Darling, has Bheed, Guns And Gulaabs and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in his kitty. Excerpts from an exclusive recent conversation:

You recently completed one year of marriage. How has it been?

It was very interesting and a great time. We both were busy on the work front just after marriage also. Patra finished about four projects in all last year. I had been busy shooting the film Bheed. Whatever time we spent together it was fine as we have been together for almost 11 years now. It’s not like we are meeting for the first time but yes, it’s just that we spend some more time together after marriage. Touchwood, there are no complaints.

How much has life changed?

I don’t think anything has changed. But there is a feeling that we are complete now. Life felt complete after marriage.

How do you make time for Patralekhaa when you are shooting?

We live together now and luckily I am shooting in Mumbai currently. We are both actors and we know we won’t be able to be together all the time. We are aware of our work schedules and prepared for the journey. We accept that we will not be able to spend more time physically; we accept it. Love is there so nothing matters.

So, who’s more romantic of the two? Has she brought Laxmi home?

I am the romantic one. I have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films. So I am even more romantic than Shah Rukh! She has brought a lot of lady luck in my life. It is working in our favour. Laxmi and Saraswatiji both have come home together.

You said that you will work in films that will interest you and not take up films for emotional reasons?

I said that for emotional reasons which I had faced earlier. I will never do a film for money. Sometimes you get emotional as they are friends and you agree to do a film for them. But now I have decided not to do this anymore. When I am not there wholeheartedly in a project and I don’t believe in it, I feel that is not good for me and even for the film.

How challenging is it when you say yes to a film when your soul is not in it?

It’s tough and challenging and you have to put in your hundred per cent. Because somebody is producing and putting in money into the film, there are so many others who are working hard to make that film and nobody wants to make a bad film. Everyone is trying to make a good film. So you try to contribute your best too but there are days when you realise that this can misfire. I don’t have many friends who are producers and directors.

Sometimes saying yes to a film just for friendship may bring loss to your career. Your take?

I don’t have any friends in the industry. I have done many films with Hansal Mehta but I have not done them for friendship. He indeed brings good stories. He is a great maker.