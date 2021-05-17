Miss Universe: India's Adline Castelino, who came 4th was asked this question on COVID-19 during the final round – check out her answer

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 73 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.
Adline, who originally hails from Karnataka, was born in Kuwait. She graced the ceremony in a bejewelled gold gown by celebrated designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
During her final Question and Answer round Adline was asked, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies or should they open their order and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"
In her answer, she said, "Good evening Universe. Well, coming from India and for what India is experiencing right now, I have come to realise something very important. Nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy."
In her final statement, she was asked about protests and free speech, to which she said, "We've seen many protests in recent days. Especially I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. Until today, we lacking them. Because protest helps us raise our voice against what's happening against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So, the protest is very important. But what's not important is when you use it, because with every right comes responsibility for the use of it with power. Thank you."
Castelino expressed her gratitude towards her country, which is battling a deadlier, second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, for support.
"Grateful for the love and support of the organisation and the country during such difficult times," the 22-year-old model said.
Miss Diva Universe India also congratulated Castelino via its official Twitter page.
"India places 3rd Runner Up at @MissUniverse! Our hearts are filled with immense pride for our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, @AdlineCastelino who has done such an exceptional job at the Miss Universe Pageant! We couldn't have asked for a better representative than you," the post read.
Singer Luis Fonsi of "Despacito" fame performed at the three-hour competition, hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo.
This is the third Miss Universe victory for Mexico, with Ximena Navarrete and Lupita Jones being declared winners in 2010 and 1991, respectively.
The pageant was livestreamed on Voot Select in India and is currently available on the platform.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)