Miss Universe: India's Adline Castelino, who came 4th was asked this question on COVID-19 during the final round – check out her answer

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 73 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.

Adline, who originally hails from Karnataka, was born in Kuwait. She graced the ceremony in a bejewelled gold gown by celebrated designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

During her final Question and Answer round Adline was asked, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies or should they open their order and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"

In her answer, she said, "Good evening Universe. Well, coming from India and for what India is experiencing right now, I have come to realise something very important. Nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy."