Mismatched 2 actor-musician Taaruk Raina shares, 'For me acting and singing are inseparable'

Taaruk Raina is currently seen as Anmol Malhotra in Mismatched 2. The show, which began digitally streaming on October 14, also stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade and others. He speaks exclusively to The Free Press Journal.

The song Kho Gaye from the series has become quite a rage. Talking about it, Taaruk shares, “When you have to write a song for a show, you always have a direction, which is the hardest part in having a song. It became a very emotional experience for me. One day, I played the tune on guitar for Akarsh (Khurana, director) in Jodhpur during season 1 and around seven months later, he told me that he wants this song in the second season. I got some amazing people to work on it. Everything just fell in place.”

Taaruk has acted as well as composed music for the series. When asked about how he balances both, he explains, “It is hard to balance both the things in a show but for me acting and singing are inseparable. If I am doing one thing in a show then I don’t miss the other one because I love both so much. Mismatched 2 is a win-win situation for me and I am lucky that it happened in a show like this. In season one, I wrote and composed my own theme. I don’t take pressure since I do both things out of joy.”

When asked who according to him is the ‘perfect match’ on the show, he says, “I think Dimple (Prajakta) and Rishi (Rohit) are a great match. It is so sweet to see them together on screen. Mismatched has a damn sweet story which is rare these days. It has emotions but it is a lot lighter and relatable.”

When quizzed if consecutive seasons are safe zones for actors, he states, “I definitely think it is a great thing for an actor since it is one of the hardest things to have regular work. We want to be lucky in everything we do. It is amazing to see that the story can be told for consecutive seasons. You kind of grow with the show. My generation grew up with Harry Potter, their story became a part of our lives.”

On a parting note, he speaks about the transition his character goes through. “In a nutshell, in season one, he is an angry and differently abled guy. He is not a very likeable guy but damn intelligent and competitive. However, in season two, he has his redemptions. It is a very grey role in a way,” he signs off.