'Mirzapur' actors Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar reunite - watch video

Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar recently reunited. The makers of the popular web series dropped a quirky video of the duo where Guddu Pandit aka Ali meets Shweta Gupta aka Shriya to file a case.

However, Guddu is baffled to see Sweety dressed as a lawyer. What follows next is a quirky conversation between the two.

Clearly this is a cross-over that we all needed and have been waiting for.

For those unversed, Shriya will soon be seen with Varun Mitra in the lead in 'Guilty Minds'. The legal drama will stream on Prime Video on April 22.



Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:30 PM IST