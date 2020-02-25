'Mini Pakistan nahin mini Syria ban gaya hai': Rangoli Chandel on Delhi violence amid anti-CAA protests

The anti-CAA protests in Delhi have taken an uglier turn. This morning, reports stated that five people were killed in Delhi, including a head constable. The protests have become even more violent in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas of North East Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

These protests have coincided with US President, Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi. The initial clashes commenced on Sunday afternoon, when the protesters started engaging in stone-pelting.