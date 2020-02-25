'Mini Pakistan nahin mini Syria ban gaya hai': Rangoli Chandel on Delhi violence amid anti-CAA protests

The anti-CAA protests in Delhi have taken an uglier turn. This morning, reports stated that five people were killed in Delhi, including a head constable. The protests have become even more violent in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas of North East Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.
These protests have coincided with US President, Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi. The initial clashes commenced on Sunday afternoon, when the protesters started engaging in stone-pelting.
In view of this, Rangoli Chandel, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, took to Twitter and expressed her views about the violent protests, lashed out at the elderly women protesters for pelting stones, and compared the capital city to be in a state similar to that of Syria.
Rangoli also justified how she was not attacking a particular community, as half of Kangana's staff is Muslim and she has Muslim friends as well. She also commented on how Hinduism as a religion in no way propagates conversion.
In quite a few tweets she can be seen appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of them she even wrote, 'I appeal to our Prime Minister keedon ki tarah masal do inko isse pehle bahut der ho jaye ...'
This not the first time Rangoli Chandel has taken to Twitter to express her strong viewpoints regarding a matter. Recently she took to the social media site and asked Karan Johar why he was trying to bring Islam invasion into the country. This was with view to the fact that movie Takht's (by Karan Johar) writer tweeted against Hindus, calling them 'Hindu Terrorists'.
She also expressed her displeasure toward's Comedian Vir Das's tweet on Sadhguru, calling Das a 'champoo'. Here is what she posted:
