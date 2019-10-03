Milind Soman posts picture of 24-year-old self, fans pour in thirsty comments

Actor-model and heartthrob of the 90s, Milind Soman literally dropped the best Throwback Thursday on social media, as he took a trip down memory lane. Milind, who will be turning 54 this year, posted a picture of himself when her was 24.
In the picture, Soman can be seen in a clean shaved look, a clean black suit, resembling the characters from 'Men in Black'. Quoting it with an interesting caption, he wrote, "When I used to shave, wear suits and shoes, age 24."
It didn't take long for fans to start pouring in thirsty comments as they went gaga with this treat for the eyes. Some even went on to comment "Mr India," and "Made in India!", referring to his appearance in Alisha Chinai's song Made In India.
His wife Ankita Konwar also commented on the picture as, "Then entered Ankita 😂"
Milind Soman, who has been a known face for Indipop in the 90s, gained momentum as a model and for bagging the titular role in TV series Captain Vyom. He has also starred in several movies, Bajirao Mastani to be the recent.
On the work front, Milind was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please! He married Ankita Konwar last year.
