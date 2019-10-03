Milind Soman posts picture of 24-year-old self, fans pour in thirsty comments

It didn't take long for fans to start pouring in thirsty comments as they went gaga with this treat for the eyes. Some even went on to comment "Mr India," and "Made in India!", referring to his appearance in Alisha Chinai's song Made In India.

His wife Ankita Konwar also commented on the picture as, "Then entered Ankita 😂"

Milind Soman, who has been a known face for Indipop in the 90s, gained momentum as a model and for bagging the titular role in TV series Captain Vyom. He has also starred in several movies, Bajirao Mastani to be the recent.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please! He married Ankita Konwar last year.