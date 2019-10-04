Miley Cyrus shares a 'quick kiss' with Cody Simpson after breakup with Kaitlynn Carter

After calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus is spending some quality time with friend and singer Cody Simpson.

Yesterday, the 'Slide Away' singer was spotted with Simpson at a Los Angeles grocery store. According to E! News, an eyewitness revealed that the duo came to the store "real quick" to grab a drink and some sushi. The source also added a "quick kiss" while exploring their food options.

The eyewitness further revealed that Miley was "dressed casually in a tank top," and Cody "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there." This is not the first time that the two were spotted together in recent days. According to social media sightings, Miley and Cody appear to be bonding over a shared love for foods and beverages like coffee and other treats.