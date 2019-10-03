Miley Cyrus back in studio feeling 'inspired' post breakup from Kaitlyn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA]

Almost two weeks after calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, singer Miley Cyrus revealed on social media that she had returned to the studio and was feeling creative and motivated.

On her Instagram story, the 'Slide Away' singer wrote "Back in the yo! I am so f-- inspired right now," alongside a selfie of herself inside the studio.

Cyrus also wrote, "Thank YOU NEW MOON," with a blue heart emoji underneath the selfie.