Met Gala 2024 Raises ₹217 Crore, Each Celebrity Paid Over ₹62 Lakh To Attend

Social media platforms are flooded with extravagant visuals from the grand Met Gala 2024 red carpet. All the celebrity attendees left no stone unturned to make heads turn with their unique and stylish looks at one of the biggest fashion events. Several designers, influencers as well as celebs came together to showcase their creativity and over-the-top fashion.

But have you ever wondered how much it costs to attend the fashion event?

Met Gala 2024 ticket price

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. Over the years, the ticket prices to the event have risen sharply, and the event has proved to be a bonanza for the costume institute.

Read Also Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Celebs Wore Saree At Met Gala

Met Gala tickets are notoriously expensive, costing tens of thousands of dollars. It may also be mentioned that the guest list for the event is curated meticulously by the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour. The extends invitations to 400 guests every year.

This year, a single ticket was priced at $75,000 (over Rs 62 lakh) compared to $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) in 2023 and $35,000 (Rs 29.2 lakh) in 2022.

How much money did Met Gala 2024 raise?

According to a report in New York Times, Met Gala 2024 raised $26 million (over Rs 217 crore). The report further stated that it raised Rs 33 crore more than last year's event and it is 'more than double' what Met Gala raised in 2014.

Table reservation at Met Gala 2024

The attendees at the fashion event also incur expenses to book tables. Reportedly, booking a 10-seater table at the gala will cost a whooping $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore).

Big brands like Gucci, Prada and more reserve tables in advance to invite celebrities and other guests associated with their brands or adorned in their outfits.