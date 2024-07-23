'Meri Body Se Aatma Nikal Gayi Thi': Raghav Juyal Compares His First Kiss Experience To Doctor Strange's Touch

Actor Raghav Juyal is riding high on the success of his film Kill, starring Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role. The action flick also stars Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Adrija Sinha in pivotal roles. The actor shared some anecdotes about his past life and revealed his first love and kiss experience during his college days.

During an interview with Mashable India, he recalled dating a girl from the North East. Speaking about his dating life, he said, "My dating life has been a lot. Pheli yaar meri jo gf rahi, mai bauth kacha tha is mamle mai. Mai bauth launda giri karta tha, ladko ke saath hi raheta tha, they use to say, gf bana le. But I was busy with friends most of the time. I used to like a girl from another section, she was from the North East Garo tribe, with beautiful people, beautiful food, and beautiful places. She first liked me, and one of my friends told me that she likes me, and mai pighal gaya bilkul bhi sakth launda nahi bana. Yehi hai mere sapno ki raj kumari, yehi hai meri zindagi aaisi ki tasi commerce ki."

Here's What Raghav Stated About His First Kiss

He further talked about the first kissing experiences of his life, and said, "She used to give me a teddy bear. Mere life ki first kiss hui thi, 12th ki baat hai. We went to Masoori from college, and my friend Ishan had an R1 bike. Masoori had a ropeway, and when you reach the hilltop, there is a place in between waha pe humne kiss kiya tha. Pheli baat kiss hui voh dekha hai Doctor Strange wala that touches and you are like boom. Meri body nikal gayi thi, mai baba gaya tha ek dm. She started laughing, you don't even know how to kiss."

Talking about Kill, it reveals the story of a commando who commutes by rail to New Delhi, which later becomes a battleground when his sweetheart is threatened by an army of invading bandits.

Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was released in theatres on July 5, 2024, and opened to positive responses. Last year, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).