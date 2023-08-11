Meet Maximilian Hindmarch, Green Technology Specialist, & Shanaya Kapoor's Cavalier At Le Bal Paris |

Years before Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya entered the film industry, she made headlines for her Le Bal Paris Debut alongside Maximilian Hindmarch, who was her cavalier. Shanaya looked bespoke in a red ruffled Lecoanet Hemant gown with a plunging neckline. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor was also present at the ceremony which is one of the biggest debutante balls in the world.

Who is Maximilian Hindmarch?

Hindmarch, as per his LinkedIn Profile, hails from Cheltenham, England, United Kingdom. He is a Business Development Manager for Commercial Limited within their Smart Technologies division. He specialises in Green Technology services that provide sustainable solutions in the form of various renewable products and services for different industries across the country.

These include solar projects, EV charging stations, wind technology, green audit services, and sustainability consultation.

He states, “Our aim is to help our clients drive down rising energy costs by relying less on the grid, reducing their carbon footprint, and supporting them with their Net-Zero ambitions; to help better their overall impact on the world and the future of our planet.”

Shanaya also follows him on Instagram. His account is however private.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Work Front

Shanaya will be making her pan-India debut with south actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’. The film will also star Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. Directed by Nanda Kishore, it is produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Earlier, Shanaya was about to make her Bollywood debut as the lead in Dharma productions' film 'Bedhadak'. However, the film reportedly got shelved for some time.

