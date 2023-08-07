Hollywood Executive Producer Nick Thurlow Joins Mohanlal, Shanaya Kapoor's Vrushabha

Nanda Kishore, Vishal Gurnani & Nick Thurlow |

The makers of Vrushabha, which boasts of top actors like Mohanlal and Roshan Meka and that which marks the launch of Zahrah S Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on a pan-India level, have now roped in Nick Thurlow as the executive producer of their film.

Nick Thurlow, who’s known to have produced and co-produced several Hollywood films in the past, acquired laurels for academy awards-winning films like Moonlight (2016) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

To showcase the grandeur and the massive scale on which the film is being made, the makers released a 57-second video, displaying the architectural model of the set, meticulously making the crew well versed with the technicalities, the paraphernalia and the protocol to be followed during the entire shooting schedule of the film.

Nick Thurlow shared, "Vrushabha is my first Indian film and I’m very very excited. As an executive producer, I will be looking into the different aspects of filmmaking including creativity. This is my first brush working in a multilingual film that too outside my country and I am absolutely thrilled. Every film is a new experience for me, giving me something to learn and with Vrushabha I am sure the experience will be extraordinary."

Producer Vishal Gurnani shared, “With Nick Thurlow having teamed up with us, one can only imagine the gigantic scale and grandeur with which our film is being made. Vrushabha is amongst the first Indian films to be made at a scale on par with Hollywood films, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nick's stature and credibility join Team Vrushabha"

About Vrushabha

Vrushabha is the Pan-India "high-octane father-son drama", starring Megastar Mohanal & Roshann Meka, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in the lead along with Srikanth Meka and Ragini Dwivedi. The film is High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generation.

Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by (for AVS) Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), produced by (for Balaji Telefilms) Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, produced by (for Connekkt Media) Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra.

Shooting simultaneously in Telugu & Malayalam and will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

