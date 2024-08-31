 Matthew Perry's Death: San Diego Doctor Mark Chavez Is Expected To Plead Guilty
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMatthew Perry's Death: San Diego Doctor Mark Chavez Is Expected To Plead Guilty

Matthew Perry's Death: San Diego Doctor Mark Chavez Is Expected To Plead Guilty

Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for a bond hearing and arraignment

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

One of the two California doctors involved in the investigation into the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The information was confirmed by a Department of Justice official on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for a bond hearing and arraignment.

According to Ciaran McEvoy from the United States Attorneys' Office, Chavez is expected to enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks. His plea will be the third in the ongoing investigation into Perry's death.

FPJ Shorts
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'

The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the investigation into Perry's death has led to the arrest of five people. These include Chavez, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, another doctor named Salvador Plasencia, a drug dealer, and a woman known as the "ketamine queen."

Jasveen Sangha, the woman dubbed the "ketamine queen," and Salvador were identified as the lead defendants in this case.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Read Also
Matthew Perry Couldn't Speak Or Move Due To Ketamine Episode 16 Days Before Death: Report
article-image

The amount of ketamine found in Perry's blood was comparable to what is used during general anaesthesia. The medical examiner also noted that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, were contributing factors in Perry's death.

Chavez is also accused of using a fake prescription and making false statements to a wholesale ketamine distributor

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An...

Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An...

Matthew Perry's Death: San Diego Doctor Mark Chavez Is Expected To Plead Guilty

Matthew Perry's Death: San Diego Doctor Mark Chavez Is Expected To Plead Guilty

Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Second FIR Filed Against Director Ranjith For Sexual Assault

Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Second FIR Filed Against Director Ranjith For Sexual Assault

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan EXPOSED For Promoting Unhealthy Foods Despite...

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan EXPOSED For Promoting Unhealthy Foods Despite...