 'Mast Lagti Inki Jodi:' Fans REACT Hrithik Roshan Reunites With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan At Mumbai Event (WATCH)
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2013 and got officially divorced in 2014.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
On Sunday, January 14, 2024, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunited at an event in Mumbai's Jio Garden BKC. The duo tied the knot with each other in 2000 and got divorced in 2014 after being married for several years. Ever since, the couple has remained cordial and continues to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In the video, Hrithik can be seen entering the venue and hugging his ex-wife, Sussanne. The Zindagi Na Milegi Na Dobara actor donned a royal blue T-shirt and added a black jacket to it. Khan, on the other hand, wore a one-shoulder denim top and baggy denim jeans.

Check out the video:

Recently, on Hrithik's 50th birthday, Sussanne posted a heartfelt post for him on her Instagram handle. "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!," she wrote.

Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. Sussanne is dating Arslaan Goni. 

On the work front, the Vikram Vedha actor is gearing up for the release of Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January, 2024.

