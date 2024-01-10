Hrithik Roshan Kisses Girlfriend Saba Azad In Unseen Video, Receives Romantic Wish On 50th Birthday (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who turned 50 on January 10, received a romantic birthday wish from his actress-girlfriend Saba Azad. On the occasion, Saba took to her official Instagram account to share a video from one of their recent vacations.

The mushy video shows the Fighter actor hugging his girlfriend from behind while capturing the moment against the backdrop of the sky and a scenic height. Saba and Hrithik also share a romantic kiss during the course of the recording.

"50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light," Saba captioned her post.

Take a look at the video here:

Hrithik also received a special wish from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. On Instagram, Sussanne shared a video featuring some adorable pictures of the actor with their sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

"Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless 🤗🤗🩵🩵🩵💪🏻🤲🏻🧿🎂🎂 P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you," she captioned her post.

Hrithik tied the knot with Sussanne in 2000, however, they parted ways after 14 years of marriage. In 2022, Hrithik and Saba started dating and their secret was out after they were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date at a posh Mumbai restaurant. Later, Saba was pictured at most of Hrithik's family events, and it was at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash that the two made their relationship official.

The couple also celebrates festivals with each other and come together for family functions and special days.