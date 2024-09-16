Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, recalled her traumatic childhood during a latest conversation and said how her schoolmates would call her "bas**rd". She also mentioned that boys passed comments on her body and appearance because she did not look like the other girls.

Masaba appeared on Faye D'Souza's podcast, during which she recalled being bullied and called names in school. "It (her background) was used against me 100 percent. It was public and it was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. One kid went on to say, ‘Hey bas**rd, I believe you are a bas**rd child.’ This was when I was in the 7th grade," she shared.

She went on to say that a lot of people also did not understand why she looked the way she looked. She said that she was a professional tennis player in her youth and had broad shoulders and ripper physique, which invited catcalling from boys. "I was not dainty, or feminine, so it was like where is this thing from? I was very happy in my own bubble in school, I did my own thing," she said.

During the podcast, Masaba also revealed how her masseuse advised her to eat a rasgulla every day so that her child would turn out to be "fairer" than her. She said that another woman asked her to drink milk daily for the same purpose, and that she has no clue how to deal with such comments.

Masaba was born to Neena and Richards out of wedlock, and she is now set to welcome her first child with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The two got married in January 2023, and in April this year, they announced their pregnancy.