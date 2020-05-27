Marvel set to re-release 'Avengers', 'Iron Man 3' in Hong Kong

Washington D.C.: For the superhero fans, Hong Kong is the place to be right now as Marvel Studios has become the latest company to join the rerelease bandwagon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero media franchise- Marvel is set to rerelease 'The Avengers' and 'Iron Man 3' in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as the industry attempts to lure back still wary customers after the COVID-19 related lockdowns were lifted earlier this month.

Although only two titles have been announced so far, the outlet understands more Marvel films could be re-released in the coming months.

The move by Marvel in Hong Kong to rerelease iconic blockbusters from the recent past follows a pattern that is being repeated across Asian countries that have tamed the novel coronavirus and have reopened cinemas.

Warner Bros. is rereleasing Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy in Hong Kong and Taiwan this summer, including in Imax theatres. Warners also rereleased a 4K remastered version of 'The Matrix' in Hong Kong.

In China, all four of Marvel's 'Avengers' movies are being re-released in the country and Hollywood blockbusters including 'Avatar' and Warner Bros.' Nolan films 'Inception' and 'Interstellar' are also getting a second outing on the big screen.

Toho Cinemas in Japan, the country's largest multiplex chain, has decided to lean heavily on the classics. Among the titles the company has brought back to the big screen are 'Ben-Hur,' 'The Wizard of Oz', 'East of Eden', 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'Blade Runner'. 'Westside Story' and 'Rio Bravo' also were playing at several locations, along with other favourites of the 1980s and 90s, like 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'The Shawshank Redemption'.