Martin actor Dhruva Sarja says, 'I don't want to compete with my colleagues Kichcha Sudeepa and Rocking Star Yash'

The makers of the high-octane action entertainer Martin launched its teaser in Bengaluru. The film is headlined by action prince Dhruva Sarja and is directed by AP Arjun. Besides Dhruva and AP, the event was also attended by Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Arjun Sarja, and producer Uday K Mehta. Martin marks the reunion of Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun after Addhuri that marked Dhruva’s debut. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

While welcoming everyone to the launch, an elated Dhruva shares, “I welcome each of you to Martin’s yard. I am very happy with the way the teaser is received by fans.” Sharing further about his body transformation for the role, he reveals, “I had to put on weight for my role in the film so I started doing heavy weights. My director wanted me to look beefy. It was easy to put on weight (laughs).”

Currently, films from down South are creating waves all over the world especially after RRR being recognised at the prestigious Golden Globes and bagging a nomination at the soon to happen Academy Awards. Besides this, actors Kichcha Sudeepa, ‘rocking star’ Yash have already taken the Kannada industry on the global map. When asked about coping up with the pressure with these popular actors, Dhruva says, “They are my colleagues and I don’t want to compete with them. I just want to compete myself. I am really happy about what our industry is doing that has become a trend.”

Throwing some more light on exploring different genres, Dhruva avers, “AP Arjun sir launched me in a film which was a love story. I did two more after that. I think this is the first time that I am doing action in a suspense-thriller movie. As an actor, I wanted to try my hands at different genres. I just did what exactly the story demanded me to do in Martin.”

Talking about her character, actress Vaibhavi explains, “I resonate a lot with my character Preethi in Martin. She is brave, fearless and patriotic.”

Anveshi Jain, who garnered popularity through her OTT show says, “It was very difficult to break the barrier of a stamp of being an OTT actor for me. Since the beginning, I was more inclined towards South films because I find them more soulful. I always had very high regards to the southern industry. I manifested it and I did a song with Ravi Teja sir and the producer of Anveshi Jain, Uday sir noticed me in the song and cast me in Martin.”