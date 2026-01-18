Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh

The curtain came down on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 with a high-voltage grand finale held on Sunday (January 18), where actress Divya Ganesh emerged as the winner of the popular reality show. After weeks of competition, emotional moments and shifting alliances, Divya lifted the coveted trophy and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The finale saw Divya competing against fellow finalists Aurora, Vikram and Sabarinathan, all of whom had built strong fan followings through the season. In a closely watched finish, Divya ultimately edged past the competition, earning loud cheers from the audience and emotional reactions inside the house.

Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up, drawing praise for his steady journey, loyalty to friends and visible growth from the early weeks of the game.

Divya’s victory is particularly notable as she entered the show as a wild card contestant. With her win, she became the second wild card in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil to claim the title, following in Archana’s footsteps.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on October 5, 2025, featuring 20 contestants from diverse backgrounds, including actors, television personalities, influencers and digital creators. The season was hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, whose distinctive hosting style once again became a major highlight.

During the finale, Vijay balanced humour, sharp observations and heartfelt moments, keeping the atmosphere engaging through performances, speeches and interactions with the finalists.

Apart from the trophy and prize money, Divya Ganesh’s stint on the show also proved financially rewarding. According to reports, she charged over Rs 14,000 per day, translating to a weekly payment of around Rs 1 lakh. Since she entered the house after the fourth week and stayed on for nearly 11 weeks, her remuneration from the show is estimated at Rs 11 lakh. With the addition of the Rs 50 lakh prize money, Divya’s total earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 reportedly stand at approximately Rs 65 lakh.