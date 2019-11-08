Marriage is on cards: Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal explains when they became 'more than good friends'

Amid reports that Varun and Natasha had been engaged secretly, the actor’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan told MensXP, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”

Varun, however, had denied reports that the wedding would happen in 2019. In an interaction with Filmfare he said, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

In the same interview, Varun had shed some light on their relationship, and how it has evolved over the years. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Varun had also spoken about Natasha in an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. He had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

On work front, Varun is currently filming Coolie No 1 with dad David Dhawan, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor.