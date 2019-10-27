Sorry Priyanka, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's twinning is making us see the world in pink

The high school sweethearts, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Dhawan office for Laxmi pujan.
Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal who have been dating for long now were also rumoured to get married by the end of this year. The duo is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali together.
On Sunday, the pair was spotted at the Dhawan office in Mumbai for Diwali festivities.
The lovebirds are making us blush pink with their perfectly cordinated outfits. Varun Dhawan is looking dapper in a peach kurta, while girlfriend Natasha Dalal opted for an embroided blush pink dress.
They're often spotted around the city for their lunch and dinner dates.
Reports suggest that the two have already gotten engaged in a secret affair. Fans are gear to see the couple take their relationship to the next level.
The two were reported to tie the knot in December. However the actor denied all claims and said earlier in March “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”
Varun has often talked about Natasha and how she is already a part of his family, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family,” he had said during an interview.
On the work front Varun Dhawan will be next seen inRemo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, and in ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan.
