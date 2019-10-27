Sorry Priyanka, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's twinning is making us see the world in pink

The high school sweethearts, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Dhawan office for Laxmi pujan.

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal who have been dating for long now were also rumoured to get married by the end of this year. The duo is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali together.

On Sunday, the pair was spotted at the Dhawan office in Mumbai for Diwali festivities.

The lovebirds are making us blush pink with their perfectly cordinated outfits. Varun Dhawan is looking dapper in a peach kurta, while girlfriend Natasha Dalal opted for an embroided blush pink dress.