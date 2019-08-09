Marathi films bags 9 national awards

Mumbai: Once again, proving its mettle on the national level, Marathi films bagged 9 awards in different categories. While the film Bhonga won best Marathi film, the well-known lyricist, Swan­and Kirkire, won national award for best supporting actor for Chumbak. Shrinivas Pokle, the child artist in the film Naal, bagged the best child national award.

“Bhonga, the film directed by Shivaji Lotan Patil, won the best Marathi film award. The director and producer of the film will get Rs1 lakh and Silver Lotus from the central government. Paani, a Marathi film directed by actor-turned-director Aadinath Kothare, won the best film in Environment category.

Sudhakar Reddy Yenkati won the best director debut award for Naal. He will be awarded a cash award of Rs1.25 lakh and a Golden Lotus. Another marathi film Tendlya won award for best audiography. This movie has portryaed shades of various cities through the ambience of those cities. Location sound recordist Gaurav Verma will be felicitated with Silver Lotus and Rs 50,000.

Non-feature category

The Marathi films also excelled in non-feature category. Gautam Waze won the award of best director for Aai Shappath. He will get Rs1.50 lakh and Golden Lotus. Kharwas movie won the award of best short fiction film. This film was directed by Aaditya Jambhale. Kedar Diwekar won the award of Best music Director for the marathi film Jyoti.