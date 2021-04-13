Marathi film, Puglya, bags Best Foreign Language Feature award at Moscow International Film Festival

Marathi film, Puglya, has won Best Foreign Language Feature at Moscow International Film Festival 2021. The film that beautifully portrays various emotions of children, has gained over 45 awards and recognitions along with multiple awards at various international film festivals.

Talking about the movie, filmmaker Vinod Sam Peter, who wrote the screenplay, said, “Puglya is a story that revolves around a pug and two boys, Rushab and Datta, who are around 10 years old. When a pug comes into the life of two boys, one from the city and one from the village, and its impact on their lives, is shown in Puglya. The film shows the innocence and simplicity of the kids.”

Adding further Peter said, "When Dr. Sunil came up with the story for a short film, I thought that it was more apt as a feature. I am ambivalent towards dogs, but I realised that it has an international appeal... people are drawn to dogs and children. The film embodies and revolves completely around their world that is marked by affection and values."

The movie swept the top most honours at the World Premiere Film Awards in California and some of the awards have been bagged by Ganesh Shelke for Best Actor, and Punam Chandorkar won Best Actress including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Music Score for Santhosh Chandran at Los Angeles’ World Premiere Film Awards. The film has also won Best Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography awards at other International Film Festivals.