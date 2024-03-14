Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Marakkuma Nenjam, starring VJ Rakshan in the lead role, is a school comedy-drama written and directed by Raako Yogandran. It premiered in theaters on February 2, 2024, and is now set for an OTT release in March.

Where to watch Marakkuma Nenjam

The Tamil film evokes nostalgic memories of our school days. The film promises the feeling of romance and humor with lots of drama to the audience. The film, when released in theatres in February, received mixed response from the audience. Marakkuma Nenjam will now stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting March 19, 2024. You can now enjoy the movie in the comfort of your home.

Plot and Cast

The film's story follows the lives of adults who are forced by a court's order to return to their school, from where they passed out in 2008, and study there for three months to appear again in their board exams. The film also focuses on a school teacher who resides and teaches in a hill station.

You can watch this movie if you love school and college-themed movies and love to remember your memorable school experiences and friendships. The film also starred Prasanth S, Akshay Poola, Dheena Morrthi, Malina Atul, Munishanth and several others. Each individual brings a different essence to the film, enhancing its immersive storytelling.

All about Marakkuma Nenjam

The film is produced by Raghu Yelluru, Yenduru Janardhan Chowdary and Ramesh Panchagnula under the banner of Filia Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Kuviyam Mediaworks. The film's music was composed by Sachin Warrier, and the lyrics were done by Thamarai. Bala Murali handled the editing and cinematography was handled by Gopi Duraisamy. Prem Karunthamalai served as the film's art director.