 Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to release in theatres days after streaming on OTT platform? Director REACTS
The film was released on an OTT platform on May 23 and garnered positive reviews from film critics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is enjoying the rave reviews he has been receiving for his latest courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is based on a true event. It follows the fight of a lawyer to bring justice to a girl who was sexually assaulted by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu.

The film was directly released on an OTT platform on May 23 and garnered positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to release in theatres?

According to several media reports, the film might get a theatrical release.

Reacting to the reports, director Apoorv Singh Karki said in an interview that internal discussions are going on currently for the film's theatrical release.

"It is an exciting sign because such a discussion is happening for the first time ever since we saw the rise of the streaming space amid the pandemic. With the film now opening in the theatres, it will take the message to a wider audience, which is the most important thing for a director. Jahan jahan film nahi ja paayi hai, woh wahan jayegi. It will change the way we perceive OTT content and content made for theatres, and not look at it as a threat. It shows that both are important mediums for storytelling," Apoorv told Hindustan Times.

About Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of an ordinary man, a Sessions Court lawyer in Jodhpur, PC Solanki, who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

The courtroom drama is set to be screened at the New York International Film Festival. The film has Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer.

