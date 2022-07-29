e-Paper Get App

Manoj Bajpayee reveals what he finds most fascinating about hosting 'Secrets of the Kohinoor'

Actor opens up about being a part of the docu-series of the world's most famous diamond

CJ DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 07:11 AM IST
article-image
Pic: Viral Bhayani

For centuries, dark secrets and mystery shroud one of the most beautiful and largest cut diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor. Retracing the story and controversies around what is India’s most prized possession that was wrongfully snatched during British rule, director Raghav Jairath, creator Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee have joined hands for a fascinating docu-series titled Secrets of the Kohinoor. It will premiere on August 4 on discovery+.

At the launch event, Manoj shares, “While shooting for it, we all had so many second thoughts that are we doing it correctly or not? Sometimes we all were so confident. I feel it’s all part of the creative process.”

When asked whether he was aware of Kohinoor before this docu-series was offered to him, he reveals, “I was only aware of it that much which has been taught as a subject. I never really went deep into the Kohinoor secrets. The biggest advantage of anchoring and narrating such stories is that you also learn so much, and that’s the most fascinating part of it. Like I have read about Sunauli (excavation site) but never really went into it deeply, and the same goes for Kohinoor.”

He adds, “While shooting for it, I got to know so many things about it. I got to know the meaning of Kohinoor too. The research team of the show has worked really hard, and they had got so much content. Kohinoor itself had a lot of drama attached to it, so it was a challenge for the makers to make it dramatic but keeping the actuality intact to the narrative.”

Manoj and Neeraj have collaborated together on several projects. When we quiz him about the special bond he has with the filmmaker, Manoj concludes, “We enjoy each other’s company a lot. I enjoy being directed by him, but off camera, our lives are much more colourful.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentManoj Bajpayee reveals what he finds most fascinating about hosting 'Secrets of the Kohinoor'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BEST to rejig its power supply system

Mumbai updates: BEST to rejig its power supply system

Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Builder Avinash Bhosale diverted money to buy UK property, CBI chargesheet...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Builder Avinash Bhosale diverted money to buy UK property, CBI chargesheet...

Mumbai: BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

Mumbai: BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will...

'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will...