Manoj Bajpayee On Whether He Believes In The Supernatural World, Jugnuma, Anurag Kashyap And More

Jugnuma – The Fable, stars Manoj Bajpayee, and the Raam Reddy directorial is set in 1989, about a family living in the hills, whose comfortable existence is disturbed by mysterious fires in their orchards. The film is currently running in theatres.

Apart from Bajpayee, the film stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome. There is a hint at mystic element in the film, with Manoj acquiring wings and flying off into the sky. In an exclusive phone call with us, Manoj spoke to us about how he got involved in the film, whether he believes innthe supernatural world and more.

How did you get associated with Jugnuma?

Ram offered this script to me, and when I read it I was completely taken in by manner that he had created his world on paper. And also he was talking about certain existential issues which was something which was quite relatable as I myself was looking for the same answers.

What really made you say yes to the script? Was it Anurag, Guneet, Ram, or a combination of all 3?

Guneet joined it much later, after we finished the film. After seeing th film, she decided to be part of it. Anurag watched the film in New York and that's when he decided He wanted to take the film as far as possible. When we started the film, it was only Ram and me. And I said yes to it because of Ram's own ability as a filmmaker and the script, which I found very unique, mesmerizing and magical.

Mysterious fires without any explanation and a magical element. Is it loosely based on any true incidents?

I don't know. I mean Ram would be the right person to answer this question. What I do know is that the inspiration came from fires in the jungle and mountains, and then he took a flight of imagination and created a story out of it.

Do you think that there's another world out there? A supernatural one.

Sort of. I don't know. Frankly speaking it's only when you see the film is when you will get to know what it's about. But I do believe in God. I believe in all the powers that are beyond our mental abilities. We can't see them. But there is a reason why our whole world, nature, is moving on autopilot, right? With your naked eyes you can only see his presence through the nature, but theres someone out there who is designing it, protecting it, and also devastating it.