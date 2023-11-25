Manoj Bajpayee: 'I Don't Give Credit To Myself For My Performance In Films'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has becomes one of the favourite 'family man' of India, is once again seen in a film that revolves around family. Titled Gulmohar, the film screened at the ongoing International Film Festival in the presence of cast and crew. Written and directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film explores the meaning of family and home, interweaving individual storylines of various members of the Batra family.

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor of Gulmohar said that the family atmosphere created by the director on the sets served as a workshop for shooting a heart-touching film on family. “Family and its feeling extended well beyond the shooting, we were playing father, son, daughter, mother in front of the camera. After the shoot, we used to get together as a family sharing ideas, laughter and food. This atmosphere has helped all young actors to stay in the role and understand all finer things about the character,” said the Satya actor.

Gulmohar features a family, its members and their interpersonal relations. “This could not have been achieved without this atmosphere,” he said.

The actor excels in all the roles he plays on screen. However, he refuses to take credit for his compelling performances. “I am a theatre actor first so I know Theatre is an actor’s medium in contrast to films, which is director’s medium. I find it very difficult to take credit for my performance when I am part of a film, because I know deep down that it is led by a director’s vision,” said the actor.

Apart from Manoj, the film also stars veteran actors such as Sharmila Tagore, and Amol Palekar.

