Manoj Bajpayee's Joram Gets A Release Date, To Arrive In Theatres On December 8

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his excitement about the film. "It's a very special film. I heard Joram's script in 2016 and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about how to shoot with a three-month-old child but her mother and whole team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram...it's the best film," he shared.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film is under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde.

A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike and is set to release on December 8.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Manoj will also be seen in other projects including 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Sharing details about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team." Apoorv Singh Karki is directing the film

