Maniesh Paul wraps up shoot of his debut OTT show

Maniesh Paul has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming debut OTT show.

Announcing the end of the shoot for the show, Maniesh posted an Insta story from the sets of the Ritam Srivastav's directorial venture.

Leading the thriller-drama show, Maniesh will be seen in a new avatar, unfolding unique and interesting facets of his personality.

Divulging details of the wrap, a source revealed, "Maniesh began the shoot for the show in mid-June, around the promotions for his film JugJugg Jeeyo. He is an extremely dedicated and hardworking actor who gave his all to the show, as well as to his film, rejoining the sets after the film's release. The first schedule was shot in Dehradun, post which the team shot portions in Delhi, Jaipur, and parts of Vasai, Naigaon and Madh Island in Mumbai, while also juggling the shoots for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

Keeping details of the show under wraps, the makers have began the post production and they are expected to release it early next year.

From ruling television to being touted as the Sultan of Stage with his hosting skills, Maniesh Paul has scaled an impressive journey, leaving his imprints on the silver screen as well. Now all set to foray into the OTT world, Maniesh has impressed with his podcast too, presenting heartwarming stories of people from different walks of life.