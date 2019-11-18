Maniesh Paul joins 'Frozen 2' as Kristoff

Actor Maniesh Paul has dubbed for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie "Frozen 2".

"Its extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year," Maniesh said.