Manav Kaul Makes THIS Shocking Revelation About His Trial Period Co-star Genelia Deshmukh

Manav Kaul’s latest film Trial Period released recently on JioCinema. Directed by Aleya Sen, it also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The actor received lots of acclaim for playing Prajapati Dwivedi aka PD, a father on rent. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

On what basis do you select any script? What were your reasons for choosing Trial Period?

Whenever I find excitement and honesty while reading any script. Also mostly, when I interact with the director for the first time I see the vision and his/her excitement. Thus, I see the same excitement and vision through my eyes. The script of Trial Period was well researched. When you are in such situations, you give your best. It feels great. One also has a responsibility when you carry it on your shoulders. I am lucky to be able to do this role.

This is the second time you are playing a father. Your thoughts?

Jo main nahin hoon life mein, woh karne mein bahut maza aata hai. As an actor you do characters where you live different lives and come back.

Do you not wish to experience being a father in real life?

Real mein jeene ki ichcha nahin hai!

How was your experience working with Genelia?

Genelia looks and speaks the same way like how she is doing now. So, I felt that I had known her for a long time. Sometimes you meet an actor who you may know through their work but don’t know personally. When we started working, we became friendly in just three days! And after that, we started complimenting each other. The flow of the film was explained to us well by the director.

What is your take about your survival in Bollywood?

I have survived till date. My career is going strong. Now, everyone has started crediting me in the league of a good actor. It takes time to get recognised.

Do you prefer being an actor or director?

It depends on the situation. For example, if I am busy travelling I will say I like travelling. But if you call me while I am acting, then I will tell you that I like acting. If I am busy writing then I will say I love writing. In fact, a human being can multitask. But at the same time I can’t keep doing the same thing as it is so boring.

What qualities have you inherited from your mother ?

My mother was a literature student. She made me read lots of books that were different. I still remember Chandrakanta and Chaarulatha. This left an undying impression in my mind. Thereafter, I started my own journey and she was so happy with me as I was also into writing. My mother writes beautifully too. I think the child-like quality that is present in my mother is there in me too. I am also child-like within.

