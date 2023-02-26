Manasi Naik says, 'The song Dil Toota Hai Toh Kya is not inspired by my real life'

Manasi Naik | Pic: Instagram/manasinaik0302

After winning hearts with great performances in Marathi films, Manasi Naik recently made an appearance in her first Hindi video album. The song, Dil Toota Hai Toh Kya, is composed and sung by Swaroop Bhalwankar. The single was released on the official YouTube channel of CGP Music India under the label Chetan Garud Productions Studios LLP. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Just as is shown in the song, ironically, the actress is currently waiting for her divorce procedure to be complete in real life too. When asked if Dil Toota Hai Toh Kya was inspired by her own story, she says, “This is my first video album. No, this wasn’t inspired by my real life.”

Opening up about the song’s title, she shares, “This is a layered up song. This is a positive approach and this positive approach in my life is real. I am not giving up even though mera dil tuta hai.”

A lot has been said about Manasi’s recent separation with her husband. She states, “In that case I would love to say that if you think it is parallel to my life it’s fine for me. But according to me it isn’t so. This story was always in my mind somewhere. I thought this was the right time to get it onto the floors. Yes, I am in an emotional phase of my life so thoughts make use of my tears. There I am crying and giving the right shot.”

Manasi is still optimistic about the way she views relationships. “I believe in relationships. I also believe in the sacred foundation called marriage. I still believe in it. It is all about mind set. I know how to respect and that’s what my parents have taught me,” she avers.

When asked about her professional commitments, she reveals, “I am debuting with a Hindi film. The poster is already out. It is titled Sifer. It should premiere on OTT but we cannot reveal much. I have actually signed three Hindi films with the same director. I am very blessed to get everything in the right time. I have always felt whether you are at zero or at 100, your behavior towards people should be respectful and should never change.”

On a parting note, we asked her why she took a long time to do a Hindi project. She concludes, “It was my dream to be someone’s wife and settle down and have my children and small little family in place. That shattered so I thought of getting back to my dreams in the world of glitz and glamour. This was the first dream that I just shared with you. I had given priority to my family.”